AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.