Artemis Alpha Trust (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATS stock opened at GBX 341.47 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.59. The company has a market cap of £111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16,650.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.52).
About Artemis Alpha Trust
