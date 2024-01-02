Artemis Alpha Trust (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at GBX 341.47 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.59. The company has a market cap of £111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16,650.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.52).

About Artemis Alpha Trust

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

