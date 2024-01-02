Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $379.60 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.