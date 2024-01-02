ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.