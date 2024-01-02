ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
