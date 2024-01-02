Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

