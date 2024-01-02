Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %

APDN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

