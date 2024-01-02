Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.11 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $279,391.35 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00093081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005483 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

