AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

NYSE:AU opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

