Analyzing Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -22.50% -21.28% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -436.30% -34.73% -31.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A N/A -$46.83 million N/A N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 276.71 -$107.49 million ($2.73) -7.42

Analyst Recommendations

Disc Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Disc Medicine and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 1 8 1 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Disc Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $64.56, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Disc Medicine.

Volatility & Risk

Disc Medicine has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disc Medicine beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria, X-linked protoporphyria, and diamond-blackfan anemia; DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis, and anemia of chronic kidney disease; and MWTX-003 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders. The company's preclinical programs include DISC-0998, for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. Its product candidates also include 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. In addition, the company has two product candidates that are in preclinical development stage, such as 4D-175 for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and 4D-725 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease. It has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

