Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $8.38

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPWR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
SunPower Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.