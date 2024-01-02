Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $8.38

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

