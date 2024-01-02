Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Portillo’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after buying an additional 293,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 514,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,879,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $883.16 million, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

