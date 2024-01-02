Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$193.50

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

George Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153 in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WN stock opened at C$164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$183.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.96.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.3684211 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

