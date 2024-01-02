Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $96.11

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

