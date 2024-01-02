Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Target Price at $163.92

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE DOV opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

