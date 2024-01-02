Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $25.80

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

