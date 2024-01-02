Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Target Price at $24.90

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $11,263,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

