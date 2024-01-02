Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $25.85

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.