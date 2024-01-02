American Express Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 83.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 772,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.