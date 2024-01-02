American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.