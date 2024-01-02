American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 19th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

