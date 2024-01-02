Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

ATUS stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altice USA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

