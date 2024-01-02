Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

