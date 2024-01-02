AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 19th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.