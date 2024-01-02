AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 19th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 326,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

