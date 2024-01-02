All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.32. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

