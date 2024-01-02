Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

