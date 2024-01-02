AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$5.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

BOS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of BOS opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$132.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$137.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.86 million. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.1483254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -12.61%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

