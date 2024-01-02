Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

