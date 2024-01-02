Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.