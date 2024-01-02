Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

