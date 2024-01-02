Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.41. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

