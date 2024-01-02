Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $46.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,886,000 after purchasing an additional 364,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 33.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 699,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

