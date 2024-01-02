Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

