Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

