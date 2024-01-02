Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
