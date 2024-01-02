Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 26th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Acme United stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.80. Acme United has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,736.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $833,779. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 80.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 50.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

