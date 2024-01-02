ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

