Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 39,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 891,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

