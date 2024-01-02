Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 73,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Intuit by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $625.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.30.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

