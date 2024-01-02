Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day moving average of $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

