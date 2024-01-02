Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

