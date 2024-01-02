Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day moving average is $311.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.