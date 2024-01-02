Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

