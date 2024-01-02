Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth $96,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Down 8.7 %

ABSI opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABSI

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.