AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. The company has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.