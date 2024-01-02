AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Edmp Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.4% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

