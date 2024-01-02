a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $19.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
AKA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.08.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
