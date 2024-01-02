a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $19.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 8.8 %

AKA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

