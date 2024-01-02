8,219 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

