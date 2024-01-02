6,650 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DLR opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.