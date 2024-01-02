47,039 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,334,551 shares of company stock worth $2,027,603 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.