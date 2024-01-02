47,039 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,625,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 720,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,334,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,603. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

