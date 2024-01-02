4,467 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.